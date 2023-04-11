Romans Walk, part 10: God plans each detail of your life before you are born

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Paul ephasizes that Jacob and Esau lived God's plan and were powerless to do anything else. He does this by saying that their destinies were set before they were born, before they did anything good or bad, in order to prove that every detail of every life is determined by God.
Original Link: https://youtu.be/bmASmNiOPFc