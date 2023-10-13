Rep. Comer: Possible ties between Biden’s classified docs & Hunter Biden’s businesses

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just The News | Rep. Comer debates possible ties between Biden’s classified documents and Hunter Biden’s businesses
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) says his investigation is looking into possible connections between President Joe Biden’s mishandled classified documents and Hunter Biden’s foreign influence peddling. “We need to know if part of these payments were received in exchange for classified information,” says Rep. Comer.