South Africa collapse: TV host Annika Larsen interviews cyanide poisoned CEO

1) Annika Larsen interviews Dutch head of Eskom (Andre De Ruyter) after he was poisoned with cyanide for resisting overpowering international corruption & sabotage. A strange surveillance device was placed in his vehicle and he found out from an insider that it is not civilian technology but military grade.





Eskom is the national power utility company of South Africa. Power stations of Eskom are being systematically sabotaged by 4 sophisticated crime cartels. These cartels also harvest electrical components and export them overseas on an industrial scale. These mass sabotage incidents are causing the economy of South Africa to collapse as the lack of power is so devastating to businesses. Reportedly these cartels assassinate power station workers every week. All cartel leaders are leaders in the military of South Africa.









https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/article/2023-02-27-introducing-the-four-crime-cartels-that-have-brought-eskom-and-south-africa-to-their-knees/





https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/article/2023-02-26-cops-defend-detectives-who-confused-de-ruyters-cyanide-poisoning-with-sinus-problems/









2) "South Africa's power crisis is crippling one of Africa's biggest economies... South Africa's economy is not so good at all because its power grid is collapsing." ( https://www.npr.org/2023/02/07/1155014891/south-africas-power-grid-is-collapsing-and-outages-are-disrupting-the-economy )







3) "In January, the U.S. State Department’s Overseas Security Advisory Council held a meeting, which was leaked to journalists in an audio recording, to discuss the need to prepare for a total collapse of South Africa’s power grid." ( https://www.theamericanconservative.com/why-south-africas-collapse-finally-came-down-to-eskom/











4) Reuters reported the US, EU and Britain want the coal industry in South Africa completely shut down by 2030. ( https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/us-eu-others-will-invest-speed-safricas-transition-clean-energy-biden-2021-11-02/ )





South Africa "relies heavily on fossil fuels, however, with a recent report by Stats SA revealing an 85.7% reliance on the power generation method as recently as 2016, followed by nuclear power (5.2%) and natural gas (3.2%)." ( https://www.nsenergybusiness.com/features/energy-companies-in-south-africa/ )









5) "Formed in 1923, Eskom owns the majority of power stations in South Africa and accounts for 95% of the country’s electricity and 45% of the electricity produced across all of Africa." ( https://www.nsenergybusiness.com/features/energy-companies-in-south-africa/ )









6) 'New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade' says: “There have been outbreaks of violence primarily directed toward refugees and other African migrants throughout South Africa. Violence could occur again at short notice and bystanders could be caught up.” ( https://www.nzherald.co.nz/world/south-africa-faces-civil-war-conditions-due-to-possibility-of-power-grid-collapse/5TFXMJFSHJHAZNRUXIVHBHRJXA/









