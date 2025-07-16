BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
VAX POISON TURNS ACTOR’S BRAIN TO MUSH – NEARLY KILLED BY JAB-INDUCED TUMOR
2 months ago

Hollyoaks actor Craig Russell has shockingly revealed that he “nearly died” after a massive brain tumor wreaked havoc on his health—but was his condition sparked or worsened by the poison injections?

The 48-year-old actor, known for roles in EastEnders and Hollyoaks, suffered memory loss, confusion, and partial blindness—symptoms eerily similar to those reported by thousands of vax-injured victims worldwide.

"The tumor got so big it pushed my skull up and out—it deformed the back of my head," Russell admitted, describing how doctors warned he might not survive surgery.

But here’s the critical detail: Russell was a proud double-jabbed advocate, enthusiastically praising the NHS and promoting the COVID shots back in 2021. Now? His brain was ravaged by a mysterious mass—just like countless others reporting severe neurological issues post-vaccination.

COINCIDENCE? Or EVIDENCE OF A BIG PHARMA COVER-UP?

While the corporate media dismisses it as “bad luck,” those paying attention know the truth: The so-called “safe and effective” vaccines are leaving a trail of destruction.

Russell miraculously survived, but how many others won’t?

THE GLOBALIST MEDICAL ESTABLISHMENT IS PLAYING RUSSIAN ROULETTE WITH YOUR HEALTH.

