The US Is In SHOCK┃Russian Army Took The First Line In The Ranking Of The World's Strongest Armies
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
205 views • 11/02/2023

It looks like Vladimir Putin's prophecy has begun to come true. Let me remind you that last autumn Vladimir Putin said that attempts by the United States and its Western satellites to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia would turn into a sad consequence for Washington itself. Moreover, the Russian President made it clear to his so-called Western colleagues that their zeal to defeat Russia on the battlefield with the help of Ukraine would result in not only enormous economic and financial losses for the West but also a complete loss of image and world's respect in the military sphere.

