Firearm Financial Privacy: Nullification Status Report

Originally implemented by the IRS - gun-control advocates want to use “Merchant Category Codes” to track purchases of firearms, firearm accessories and ammunition. But the state-level 2nd Amendment Financial Privacy Act has shut those plans down - at least for now.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: April 5, 2024