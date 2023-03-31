BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Devil's Messiah | Dr. Gene Kim - [MIRROR]
Son Of The Light
Son Of The Light
329 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 03/31/2023

Son Of The Light: We have launched a New Blog for those Seeking Absolute Truth at > https://childofthelight888.blogspot.com


This video is MIRRORED from the REAL Bible Believers YouTube channel which you can visit at https://www.youtube.com/user/bbcienglish/featured


The speaker in this video is Dr. Gene Kim (UC Berkeley & PBI) and you can visit his ministries website directly at https://www.realbiblebelievers.com


And you can also access Dr. Gene Kim's videos on Rumble https://rumble.com/c/REALBibleBelievers


This is the Good News of the Gospel.


The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Version


1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;


2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.


3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;


4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:


The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-10 King James Version


9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.


10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.

Keywords
bibleprophecybible prophecygene kimdr gene kim
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy