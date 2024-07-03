As mind-reading technology improves, Colorado passes law to protect privacy of our thoughts - CBS COLORADO June 26, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://youtu.be/jlyRvT92_zA?si=t1JrDvPNhW2j5RsE
.
My Thread: 6G https://x.com/fear2022/status/1805804497190412378?t=fmI-1WPNzRiFj2CR4cSiuw&s=19
.
https://x.com/fear2022/status/1808296969481130004?t=RoSHSO0BMaD_UEwKsCybPw&s=19
.
Multiple Threads nano IoBnT 6G "Using The Human Body As The Antennas"
https://x.com/fear2022/status/1808301884152643813?t=rQT7U6QynhVnVovekNK8OQ&s=19
.
NNI 20 YEARS https://x.com/fear2022/status/1808301884152643813?t=YAsum-ktqU350ac5TzuSGQ&s=19
Sensitive Technology Research Areas Government Of Canada_Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada Biodigital Convergence 2024
https://rumble.com/v4y1yix-may-28-2024.html
.
6G WORLD: Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? What about not only measuring your health but literally taking control of it?