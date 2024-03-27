Matt Whitaker | Will Hunter Biden slide out of facing court and prosecution??

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This ruling is very dangerous and anti-American: Matt Whitaker. Former Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker joined 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss the likelihood Hunter Biden's tax case could be thrown out and his reaction to a judge imposing a gag order on Trump in his hush-money case.