Solomon's Gold Series - Part 3: Jonah's Journey Corrected. Tarshish, Ophir, Sheba, Havilah

As we believe our research has led us to the land of Ophir which includes areas called Sheba and Tarshish, the evidence has led us to the correcting of the story of Jonah and the whale. In the past, scholars have taken wild guesses as to where Jonah was going when he boarded a boat to Tarshish instead of going to Nineveh where God told him to go. This story has several markers within it that disprove that Tarshish could be in Spain as many scholars claim and when all the elements are placed together with Tarshish being in the Orient where the bible leads us, it fits nicely. Again, using the bible to interpret the bible, we prove that Jonah's journey was actually very logical when everything is in the right place. This will be one of the areas in which someone would have tried to question our placement of Ophir and Sheba because Jonah headed West from the Mediterranean Sea to go to Tarshish, Ophir. Although that is true, scripture tells us that the Red Sea port was not operational anymore and the ships were broken up at Eziongeber. This is why Jonah hopped a ship to Tarshish, Ophir from the Mediterranean and he was not looking for short routes here. He was running from God. Solomon built a navy at Eziongeber on the Red Sea to go to Ophir however was looking for the shortest route to transport gold, wood, and resources from the special land of Ophir.





