Trump’s India misfire is Shooting US in the foot - isolating the US from the global economy, economist Jeffry Sachs says

Trump’s India misfire: Shooting US in foot

😑 The US president's attempts to pressure India are backfiring. Instead of bending New Delhi, he’s pushing India closer to Russia, China, Brazil, and other BRICS nations, while isolating the US from the global economy, economist Jeffry Sachs says.

💬 "He's making it [the US] less prosperous and less competitive, but he is effectively uniting the rest of the world. I don't think Trump understands very much about what he does," Sachs stresses.