Why Did They Let It Burn?
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
74 views • 5 months ago

In this video, Hustle Bitch, aka Hustl on YouTube, comes up with some information regarding the Californian wildfires and how those responsible for preventing catastrophes like this from happening, may have helped in the creation of the disaster.


Video Source:

Hustle Bitch


Closing theme music

'Broken Village' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios


Thumbnail image:

Sky News


Video editing software using CapCut


Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Hustle Bitch, CapCut or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pc sat19:43

wildfirescalifornian wildfiresla wildfiresthe palisadespalisades wildfires
