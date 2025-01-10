BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
P.2 My CURRY BUSH is REVIVING! (So, I have pruned it SEVERELY) MVI_3525
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
282 followers
23 views • 5 months ago

I vacillated, but then took the plunge, and cut the curry bush back down to the new vigorous shoot, with the plan to nip its buds as it grows and make it a shorter bushier plant.

HISTORICAL (May 2023): I have been enthusiastically checking on the progress of this small curry tree, Murraya koenigii, in my pot in the far back yard, since it set flowers some months ago, wondering, firstly, if it would set fruit or seeds, secondly, if they would be edible. As it turns out, the berries are safely edible, THE SEEDS ARE NOT SAFELY EDIBLE. I will dry the seeds and test whether they germinate. I recommend growing a curry tree if your climate and circumstances permit, given its health-promoting qualities. Refer to Ayurvedic medicine for ideas: quoting PubMed: “Leaves, fruits, roots and bark of this plant are a rich source of carbazole alkaloids. These alkaloids have been reported for their various pharmacological activities such as antitumor, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, antidiarrhoeal, diuretic and antioxidant activities. Apart from these activities, the plant is reported to possess a wide spectrum of biological activities.” DISCLAIMER: I am not a qualified health or dietary practitioner. Do your own research before eating curry berries, and do not consume the seeds.


Keywords
nutritionpreppinggardensurvivalhomeayurvedic medicinecurry treemedicinal valuegrowing food and medicine in pots
