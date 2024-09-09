GENERATION OF HIS WRATH -They Trust In Lying Words! Bewitched! Jeremiah 7

Jeremiah 7 is a prophetic word for the end days in which God is pleading with His Church who trust in lies, have a false sense of security and are in idolatry in the Temple of the Lord and think they are justified to do all kinds of abominations as they do today.

God commands Jeremiah to stand at the gate of the Lord’s house and proclaim a message of repentance to the people of Judah. The Lord warns them that their trust in lying words and idolatrous practices will lead to destruction, just as He destroyed Shiloh, His previous place of worship.

God is warning people, warning a Nation in which truth has been so suppressed, censored and silenced and people are given to their immorality. God warns us to repent and turn from our evil ways yet people continue to reject Him, until punishment comes from the Almighty to a rebellious house!