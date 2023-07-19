BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FBI Whistleblower: Secret Service Was Instructed Not to Investigate Hunter
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • 07/19/2023

New whistleblower reports from an FBI investigator claim that the night before they were supposed to interview Hunter Biden, Secret Service agents were told not to approach Hunter. That whistleblower is expected to testify before Congress today. 

In other stories, Donald Trump announced he’s likely to be indicted and arrested—again; and the summer heat is driving the climate cultists mad, as they now claim we’ve just experienced the hottest day in 125,000 years. 

In the second half of the show, we look at the latest episode of Zoe Warren’s 2A for Today and the most recent legislative news. 

Keywords
climate hoaxdonaldtrumpbidenfamilycorruption
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy