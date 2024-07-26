Macomb County Clerk, Register of Deeds - Anthony Forlini

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Macomb County Clerk, Anthony Forlini, talks to Eileen about his career as a Certified Financial Planner and how it prepared him for his current position especially when it comes to election integrity. He is running for re-election on his accomplishments and his vision for the clerk's office, vital records and court clerks.





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/