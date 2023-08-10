BEIJING BIDEN CHINA JOE CALIFORNIA OFFERED TAX CREDITS TO ILLEGAL CHINESE BIO-LAB NEAR FRESNO

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CALIFORNIA OFFERED TAX CREDITS TO ILLEGAL CHINESE BIO-LAB NEAR FRESNO
Troubling new information has been revealed about the Chinese bio-lab discovered in California, including substantial tax credits offered by the Gavin Newsom administration in Sacramento. Gov. Newsom is not the only American politician who has a cozy relationship with Chinese communists. Bank records were released today that show the Biden family collected $20 million from China, Russia, Ukraine, and other countries.
Rick Wiles. Airdate 8/9/23
Police State ALL of these Seditious Deep (Barr) RINO'S, BLACK ROCK State Criminals > Police state CIA controlled media >>> police state <<< (DOJ) The Department of Injustice >>> police state <<< (FBI) Foreign BS Intelligence >>> police state <<< (CIA) Criminal Intelligent Apparatus Are guilty of High crimes and misdemeanors Traitors of the United States