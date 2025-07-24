Matt Taibbi: DOJ Strike Force

A Working Hypothesis:

* Military is the only way.

* Blondi is full of sh!t.

* Our courts aren’t just corrupt; they are a captured operation.

* This strike force could be used for good — to investigate/prosecute the criminal cabal.

* Instead, it will be used for bad — as a cover-up/protection racket for the grand conspiracy.





Prepare For More Infuriation By DOJ:

* Long periods of silence

* Occasional bamboozle about ‘assessing evidence’ and ‘ongoing investigation’

* No results or accountability from our civilian (read: deep state) justice system





The full episode is linked below.





Redacted News (24 July 2025)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/G5EH1vTuy7Q

https://rumble.com/v6wmw0g-breaking-its-starting-doj-strike-force-going-after-obama-hillary-criminal-c.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G5EH1vTuy7Q