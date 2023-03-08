Baby Chicks Are Here. Welcome Designer Chicks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
What is an Olive Egger Chicken?
olive egger henHeads up! Olive Egger chicken is not a breed recognized by the American Poultry Association, but instead a hybrid or a cross of two breeds — specifically, a blue egg layer and a dark brown egg layer.
They sought them after for their beautiful olive green colored eggs and sweet disposition.
Mystic Chicken
The Mystic Maran is a cross between a Copper Maran male and a Barred Rock Female. This breed lays beautiful dark brown eggs. They have a quiet disposition and are a great addition to any flock for egg production and variety. They may or may not have slight feathering on their legs.What is a Pearl Star Leghorn chicken?
Image result for Pearl Star Leghorn Names of chickens
Developed and imported from Czech Republic, the Pearl Star Leghorns are a cross between Partridge Rocks and Sussex. They are excellent producers of large cream-white eggs and boast beautiful patterns of multi-colored feathering adding a unique splash of color to both flock and egg basket.