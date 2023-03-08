BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Baby Chicks Are Here. Welcome Designer Chicks
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1426 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
105 views • 03/08/2023

What is an Olive Egger Chicken?

olive egger henHeads up! Olive Egger chicken is not a breed recognized by the American Poultry Association, but instead a hybrid or a cross of two breeds — specifically, a blue egg layer and a dark brown egg layer.


They sought them after for their beautiful olive green colored eggs and sweet disposition.

Mystic Chicken

The Mystic Maran is a cross between a Copper Maran male and a Barred Rock Female. This breed lays beautiful dark brown eggs. They have a quiet disposition and are a great addition to any flock for egg production and variety. They may or may not have slight feathering on their legs.What is a Pearl Star Leghorn chicken?

Image result for Pearl Star Leghorn Names of chickens

Developed and imported from Czech Republic, the Pearl Star Leghorns are a cross between Partridge Rocks and Sussex. They are excellent producers of large cream-white eggs and boast beautiful patterns of multi-colored feathering adding a unique splash of color to both flock and egg basket.

Keywords
chickensbluebrownbaby chicksgreen eggsgood dispositionlaying hensdesigner chickspearl star leghornsmystic maranolive eggercream eggsdark brown eggs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy