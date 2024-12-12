Silent Night Illustrated

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I have electronically created nine illustrations in a stained glass look to support a rendition of the beloved Christmas carol “Silent Night”, with the last and tenth illustration being AI generated. In our effort to find just the right gift for a loved one, let us pause to reflect on God's perfect gift, in the birth of Jesus, Anointed Redeemer.