Catholics must never lose hope when the faith is attacked, whether by Madonna or Pope Francis

Cardinal Raymond Burke recently urged Catholics not to lose the faith even if the highest leaders in the Church commit apostasy. Indeed, nothing should cause us to depart from Our Lord and abandon the Catholic faith. More and more Catholics believe Pope Francis is guilty of apostasy. But he remains hugely popular with celebrities like Madonna, who has spent her entire career mocking the Church. Catholics must keep faith, hope, and charity alive in our hearts and pray for the conversion of Madonna and of Pope Francis.

------------

22 Saying: The Son of man must suffer many things, and be rejected by the ancients and chief priests and scribes, and be killed, and the third day rise again.

23 And he said to all: If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow me.

24 For whosoever will save his life, shall lose it; for he that shall lose his life for my sake, shall save it.

25 For what is a man advantaged, if he gain the whole world, and lose himself, and cast away himself?