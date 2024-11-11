BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Can Trials and Afflictions Be Part of God's Plan for Us? Finding Joy in God's Faithfulness
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 6 months ago

Join us as we delve into the joyous experience of studying and sharing the word of God. Reflecting on Psalms 119:73-80 and Psalm 107, this devotional addresses the afflictions we face and how they are part of God's plan to steer us towards His purpose. Through personal anecdotes and biblical references, we explore the idea that afflictions are not punishments but divine interventions aimed at realigning our paths. Rejoice in knowing that despite many afflictions, the Lord delivers the righteous and uses these trials to bring us closer to Him.

00:00 Introduction and Joy of Sharing the Word
01:17 The Hymn: My Father Planned It All
01:58 Exploring God's Faithfulness
05:51 Personal Testimony of Business and Faith
08:02 Afflictions of the Righteous
10:03 Conclusion and Encouragement

Keywords
spiritual growthdivine purposeovercoming adversityjoy in god faithfulnessembracing trials and afflictionssharing and encouragementgod judgmentsrighteous sufferingtrust in gods planlessons from scripturepurpose of afflictioncommunity and fellowshipdevotion and worshipevangelism and outreach
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy