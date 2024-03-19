© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elon Musk Insists Jan. 6 Prosecutions ‘Have Gone Too Far’ After Arrest Of Conservative Influencer. Elon Musk claimed that the “Jan. 6 prosecutions have gone too far” after a conservative influencer was arrested by the FBI on Friday for allegedly entering the Capitol building during the riot—marking the latest instance of the billionaire SpaceX CEO taking a stance aligned with the hard-right.
