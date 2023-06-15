IGNORING OUR FRIENDS & HELPING OUR ENEMIES

https://danhappel.com/michael-enright-stuck-in-mexico-fought-isis-for-killing-christians/

Maj. General Paul E. Vallely. Marry Fanning & Michael Enright. Michael acted in a number of different films with Tom Cruise and Pirates of the Caribbean.He decided to volunteer to go to Syria and fight ISIS, and he joined. Now this is quite a story. He is originally from the Uk. Enright moved here and was in Hollywood for 20 some years.

He has a really interesting bio, but when he went to Syria, he was fighting with the Kurdish troops over there against the the ISIS people because they were killing all the Christians.

And he was over there for a long period of time. But when he came back to the United States he ran into some folks from the state Department or intelligence community who refused to let him back into the country.

After having spent almost 20 years here, they refused to let him back into the country unless he started getting intelligence on ISIS and turned it over to the intelligence community.

Well, guess what he did? He did all the things that they asked him to do and when he came to get back into the country, they refused to let him in. And the people in the intelligence community who he had been working with just disappeared.

And so Michael is now stuck in Mexico and can't get back into the country, and his story is absolutely amazing.