3.1KG Cat Had 3.4KG Matted Fur l Animal in Crisis Ep 401

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kritter Klub
Feb 15, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
A stray cat with seriously matted fur was spotted on a street. Following after the cat, we saw a young girl feeding the cat. However, the cat is struggling to chew or swallow the food. What's wrong with her? We dispatched the rescue team immediately.
More videos about ‘Animal in Crisis’: • Animal in Crisis
#Kritterklub #cat #rescue #catrescue
Be part of Kritter Klub
On Facebook: / kritterklub
On Instagram: / kritter_klub
On Twitter: / kritter_klub
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bx6cQQQgku0