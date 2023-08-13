Great history lesson on Lahaina from this lady. You could literraly walk down Front Street and travel through time. No more. It is all gone - please pray for the survivors and first responders

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I learned a lot watching this video I know she is very homely looking but she is highly intelligent and articulate. We do not all have movie star looks. I love her anyway. I have a big nose and some people have made fun of me because of that. I don't really care. I like people that are imperfect.