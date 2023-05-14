© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE W.H.O HAVE A DEVIOUS AND DEPRAVED STRATEGY TO SEXUALIZE OUR CHILDREN, FROM BIRTH, WORLDWIDE.AUSTRALIA - IT'S TIME TO EXIT THE W.H.O.
Australia is at risk of losing its sovereignty to the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) due to proposed changes to the World Health Assembly's (WHA's) International Health Regulations (IHR). All this even if Australia votes against the proposals.
LETS DO IT NOW https://australiaexitsthewho.com