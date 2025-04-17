Destruction of an M113 armored personnel carrier and its landing force by Russian FPV drones near the village of Lukyanovskoye in the Orekhov direction.

Adding:

The EU has abandoned the idea of ​​including a ban on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) as part of sanctions packages against Russia, Reuters reports.

The European Commission, according to Reuters sources, has decided not to push for sanctions against Russian LNG due to resistance from some governments and uncertainty about alternative gas sources.

A European official told the agency that the European Commission does not want to risk losing Russian LNG due to sanctions amid trade talks with the United States.

The European Commission and member governments also fear creating a new dependence on the United States, the EU's third-largest gas supplier after Russia and Norway, Reuters adds.