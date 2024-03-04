CIA Base Along With Officers Of Special Operations Forces Was Wiped Out In SUMY ┃Germans in KHARKIV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While Western experts are trying to guess the direction of the future offensive of the Russian army, the Pentagon has already modulated an attack by Russian troops on one of the largest cities in Europe. According to insiders, the Pentagon is confident that this summer, the Russians will try to capture Kharkiv, which is the second-largest city in Ukraine. Moreover, it is reported that the Pentagon was very disappointed in General Syrskyi and General Zaluzhny................
