❗️The agreement between Russia and the DPRK highlights a ‘New Multipolar World that will be Free of Hegemonism, Domination, and Violence’ - Kim Jong-un
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
66 views • 11 months ago

❗️The agreement between Russia and the DPRK highlights a ‘new multipolar world that will be free of hegemonism, of domination, and of violence’ — Kim Jong-un

Adding:

Putin hinted that Russia may start supplying combat aircraft and long-range missiles to North Korea.
According to his words, this could be a response to the West's decisions to provide similar weapons to Ukraine.

"The new treaty with North Korea provides for mutual assistance in case of aggression against one of the parties to the document. I draw attention to the statements from the West about supplying F-16s and long-range weapons to Ukraine for strikes on Russian territory. In this regard, the Russian Federation does not exclude military-technical cooperation with North Korea within the framework of the signed document," Putin said.

adding: 

Main statements made by Putin and Kim Jong Un following the talks in Pyongyang:

➡️Vladimir Putin:
- "The treaty on comprehensive partnership includes mutual assistance in case of aggression against any of the participants."
- "Moscow does not exclude the possibility of military-technical cooperation with the DPRK under the signed agreement."
- "Both Russia and the DPRK pursue independent foreign policies and do not accept the language of blackmail and dictate."
- "Moscow and Pyongyang will continue to counter the practice of sanctions as a tool used by the West to maintain hegemony."
- "The UN Security Council's sanctions regime against the DPRK, launched by the USA, should be reviewed."

➡️Kim Jong Un:
- "The treaty concluded between Moscow and Pyongyang is of a peaceful and defensive nature and will accelerate the creation of a new multipolar world."
- "The new treaty between Russia and the DPRK envisages the development of cooperation between the two countries, including in the military sphere."
- "Russia is the most honest friend and comrade-in-arms for the DPRK, and Putin is the dearest friend of the Korean people."

russia ukraine russian ukrainians smo
