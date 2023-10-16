SHADOW WORK - The HARD Requirement For Enlightenment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Work You Must Be Willing To Have, Shadow Work.
“Your visions will become clear only when you can look into your own heart. Who looks outside, dreams; who looks inside, awakes.” “I am not what happened to me, I am what I choose to become.” - Carl Gustav Jung
If you need more help on this topic, I encourage you look into it more, but most importantly, that you give yourself the time to reflect.
Best Video Compilation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsCPxDpKDlA
Learn more or write an article, we will turn it into a video for you, network with others and more: https://theliberator.us
All My Links & Books: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
#shadowwork #shadows #shadow #shadowworker #enlightenment #awakening #powerful #inspirational #shocking #motivational #motivation #inspiration #documentary #documentaries #thinking