BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Runway Video: Fedex 767 almost lands on top of Southwest 737 at Austin Texas, Feb 4 2023
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
50 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
108 views • 02/11/2023

SOUTHWEST FEDEX near mid air collision

The FedEx (FX1432) cargo plane was LANDING on a runway on which a Southwest Airlines (WN708) was in the process of taking OFF from.

The Two Witnesses are Protecting the cargo planes. See Our February 07, 2023 Blog PREVIEW for more details.

See our Flightradar24 video of this incident here.

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.




Keywords
testimonyprophecyaustin texasthe two witnessestestimonyofthetwowitnessesmidair collisionfebruary 4 2023fedex 767southwest 737cargo planesrunway footage
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy