Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 28, 2024 – Google is too WOKE to salvage... it’s time to DE-GOOGLE your entire life

- Sylvester Stallone leaving California for Florida. (0:00)

- Trump, Stone, and potential Dem candidates. (4:23)

- Political corruption and the 2024 election. (10:21)

- Immigration, politics, and cults in America. (16:20)

- Politics, corruption, and evil forces in government. (21:51)

- Vaccine injury research and mechanisms. (27:05)

- Dioxin testing in a lab with technical issues. (32:26)

- Testing for pesticides and herbicides in food products. (36:31)

- Dioxins in food and detox methods. (41:22)

- COVID-19 vaccine dangers and ongoing research. (46:32)

- COVID-19 vaccine mechanisms of injury. (51:14)

- COVID vaccine mechanisms of injury and neurological effects. (54:40)

- COVID vaccine shedding and its duration. (1:12:35)

- Vaccine injuries and detox strategies. (1:15:04)

- Vaccine mechanisms and depopulation agenda. (1:21:18)

- COVID-19 as a slow-acting, long-term kill mechanism. (1:26:26)

- Vaccine safety and government corruption. (1:29:33)





