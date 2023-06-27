Down the Rabbit Hole Nicotine and Snake Venom

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CC Talks Part 2 June 27 2023
Dr. Carrie Brown ND and Chelle continue the discussion that could not take placed on YouTube. Carrie dives deep into breaking down the research of Dr. Brian Ardis concerning 36 discovered venoms and the nicotine effect to combat dementia induced by the venom attack known as Covid or the fake vaccine that is not a vaccine.
Dr. Carrie Brown ND, MH website:
https://www.powerfulnaturalhealth.com/
Dr. Carrie Brown’s YT Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoRdRlEr_ehfufGQPGvHJMw
Link to video by Dr. Bryan Ardis discussed in today’s CC Talk:
https://www.brighteon.com/c46df6ee-98ec-4b74-a2eb-81d6edb4c767
Sources from Today’s Video Discussion:
Marino, Brielle A., Psychology Today, "Covid 19 and Psychosis: an Update", https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/the-neurobehavioraledit/202108/covid-19-and-psychosis-update, August 17, 2021
Wang, Xiaohai, Pubmed, "Activators of α7 nAChR as Potential Therapeutics for Cognitive Impairment", https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32451955, May 2020
Deutsch, et. al., Pubmed, "Targeting alpha-7 nicotinic neurotransmission in schizophrenia: A novel agonist strategy", https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3732552/, August 2013
Newhouse, Paul, Vanderbilt Health Psychiatry Journal, "Nicotine Treatment for Alzheimer’s Disease", https://discoveries.vanderbilthealth.com/2019/09/nicotine-to-treatalzheimers-disease/, September 25, 2019
Alpert, et. al., Pubmed, "A study of pyrazines in cigarettes and how additives might be used to enhance tobacco addiction", https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4941150/, July 201
If you would like to support, my ministry efforts:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez
Heart of the Tribe Telegram Fellowship Group Link:
https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup
Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy.
https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the...
HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact: Facebook:
To reach Chelle: [email protected]