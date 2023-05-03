Florida to Ban CBDC's as Money

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In what might be the first major opening salvo by states against a central bank digital currency, Florida has passed a bill to ban its use as money in the state.
Path to Liberty: May 3, 2023
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211