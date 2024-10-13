BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Europe's Digital ID: The Rise of Social Credit Systems"
Intentional w/Mic Meow
Intentional w/Mic Meow
24 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
81 views • 7 months ago

The nightmare is full-blown right now. What Mic said is absolutely true. I know some friends that were thinking about going to England. They can't go because they don't have any of the current poisonous jabs. To move around Europe you've got to have a digital ID. They're still doing that biometrically. The European Union approved that. Think about where this is going. This is the Chinese social-credit scoring system - the centralized database & monitoring - the use of facial recognition because they'll have it right on your phone - the real-time geolocation so they know exactly where you are. They know who your friends are. They monitor your social media posts. They monitor your search history. I'm not making this up.

Keywords
englandhistorymediaeuropesocialcreditchinesenightmareunionsystembiometriccentralphonefacialfriendsearchdigitaljabgeolocationdatabasemonitor
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy