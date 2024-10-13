"Europe's Digital ID: The Rise of Social Credit Systems"

The nightmare is full-blown right now. What Mic said is absolutely true. I know some friends that were thinking about going to England. They can't go because they don't have any of the current poisonous jabs. To move around Europe you've got to have a digital ID. They're still doing that biometrically. The European Union approved that. Think about where this is going. This is the Chinese social-credit scoring system - the centralized database & monitoring - the use of facial recognition because they'll have it right on your phone - the real-time geolocation so they know exactly where you are. They know who your friends are. They monitor your social media posts. They monitor your search history. I'm not making this up.

