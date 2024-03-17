EXCLUSIVE: ANDERSON COOPER CONFRONTED! - Called Out On Vaccine Propaganda And MASS Murder!

FIND MORE FROM DAN ON TWITTER:

https://twitter.com/billybartyjr

And on Telegram HERE:

https://t.me/apocalypsenowmexico





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 5%!





GET ORGANIC COFFEE, MANUKA HONEY AND MUSHROOM TINCTURES HERE:

https://madtravnutrition.com/

Use Code "Josh" and save 10%!

Support the work of Jaymie Icke & Ickonic!





HELP THE WAM LEGAL DEFENSE FUND HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/wam-legal-defense/





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Josh Sigurdson reports on the breaking video of Anderson Cooper getting confronted in Yelapa, Mexico over his support for the deadly injections and the big pharma propaganda he pushed for years including the well known lie that the vaccine was "95% safe and effective."

The confrontation was done by Dan, a friend of Josh's in Mexico and the owner of "Apocalypse Now Mexico" on Telegram. Dan has been speaking out about the fake virus and deadly injections since day one and left to Mexico from LA one day before Josh where they ended up meeting.

In this video, you will see the entire confrontation with Anderson Cooper, the 60 Minutes and CNN pharma shill who worked (and likely still does) for the CIA.

Millions are dead because of propaganda like that which was spread by Anderson Cooper.

We talk to Dan following the confrontation about what happened in the peaceful anarchist town of Yelapa Mexico, how it went down and why he decided to speak up against the mainstream media sweetheart and Vanderbilt.

Dan also digs into Mainstream Alternative Media which David Icke and The Amazing Polly have been exposing in recent days as a new narrative is born from the ashes of the mainstream media.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





ORDER QUALITY MEAT TO YOUR DOOR HERE:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

Save 20% and get $15 off your FIRST order!

Support your local farms and stay healthy!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





GET AN EXTENDED FREE TRIAL FOR ICKONIC WHEN YOU SIGN UP HERE:

https://www.ickonic.com/affiliate/josh10





BUY YOUR PRIVATE CLEARPHONE HERE:

https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/F9D3HK/





LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!

https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/





GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM





GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:

https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com





STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/





OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/





OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/





Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:

https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1





FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia





FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia





See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media





JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/





JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia





JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314





FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!





Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia





Help keep independent media alive!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2024