LGBTQ+ Clubs Infiltrating Preschools! 10K Hours of J6 Footage Exposing Deep State Inside Job!

Alex Jones breaks down the reports of an investigation finding LGBTQ+ Propaganda groups infiltrating preschool programs. Next Treniss Evans of https://condemnedusa.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to respond to the January 6th footage release that exposes the Deep State inside job. Then Alex Jones breaks down the truth behind the NWO COVID mass murder operation. And finally Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared on March 8th 2014. On May 19, about nine weeks later, a leaked video was published to YouTube by a third party who claimed to have received it on March 12th. The video shows what appears to be a jet airliner on fire being trailed by three spiraling orbs. Eventually, the three orbs change to a vertical pattern and disappear in a flash with the airliner, leaving a dead-end trail of smoke in the sky. A month later on June 12th, a second video was published to the same channel that showed the exact same event taken from a different viewpoint. These videos have been deleted from YouTube but can still be found on archive-dot-org.

Extended Report;

