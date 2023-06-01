Quo Vadis





May 31, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Medjugorje Message on Getting Out of Despair.





Yes, it is true that at the moment we are experiencing a period of great uncertainty and difficulty.





Many of us are facing personal, spiritual and professional challenges, and it can be easy to feel desperate or discouraged.





However, it is important to remember that we are not alone in this difficult time and that there are ways to deal with the challenges that are presented to us.





One of the most important things we can do is support each other and help others in our areas of expertise.





We can also seek professional support if we feel we need extra help to deal with our difficulties.





In addition, it can be useful to remember that difficulties and challenges are a normal part of life and that, although it can be difficult, we can learn and grow through them.





In the dark moments or moments of despair, the believer can count on the help of his Mother, the Virgin Mary.





In Mejuhgoria healing is a word on the agenda and there are many graces received after confession and communion, made in the grace of God.





The Gospa also said clearly how to get out of despair: ‘I want to save you from restlessness, let me guide you! ’





Our Lady asks each of us to allow her love and that of Her Son, Jesus Christ, to enter our lives.





Read the Message of May 2, 2012 (given to Mirjana)





Dear children, with maternal love I ask you: give me your hands, allow me to guide you.





I, as a Mother, wish to save you from restlessness, despair and eternal exile.





My Son, with his death on the cross, showed how much he loves you, sacrificed himself for you and for your sins.





Do not refuse his sacrifice and do not renew his sufferings with your sins.





Do not close the door to Paradise to yourself.





My children, don't waste your time.





Nothing is more important than unity in my Son.





I will help you, because the Heavenly Father sends me so that together we can show the way of grace and salvation to all those who do not know Him.





''Don't be hard of heart.





Trust in me and worship my Son.





My children, you can't go on without shepherds.





May they be in your prayers every day. Thank you.





May God bless you and keep you.





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us.





