Your Tax Money at work?

BLACKOUT COFFEE: https://blackoutcoffee.com?p=SJtFTa5Z6

Please Follow me on Minds for other (FREE) benefits. Thank you For your support



Minds: https://www.minds.com/jstore/

🤔 EVER WONDER WHY 🤔 NEW YORK CITY HAS SO MUCH 🤔 CRIME AND MURDER?? 🤔 Well Maybe It's Because These Are The Types Of People They Have Protecting It Now!!! WHAT HAPPENED TO THE ONCE GREAT NYPD 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 (01:00)