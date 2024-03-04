THE REAL JESUS - PART 35

John 14:6 is often quoted to support how Jesus saves only those who perform some religious ritual to identify themselves as Christians. This video challenges us to take a radically different look at what it actually says. The John 14:6 sermon in this video asks, if Jesus is the way, the only way, then can non-Christians be saved? Most would say no. But consider how this teaching of Jesus relates to his statement to some on judgment day: “Inasmuch as you did it to the least of these, you did it to me.” Or John’s statement that “Anyone who loves is born of God."



TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]



[You don't need to watch previous parts in this series in order to understand this video. However the more videos in the series you watch, the clearer an understanding you'll have about who the Real Jesus is, what he actually taught, and how it can revolutionize our lives.]

