Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Fat Privilege, Hamas-Loving Palestinians, and Gay Romps in the Senate Chambers - The JD Rucker Show
JD Rucker
We're trying something a bit different with The JD Rucker Show today. Hopefully all will go as planned. Gun bans are sticking with our "conservative Supreme Court." Fat people are getting extra helpings of privilege. Palestinians love them some Hamas. Plus there was a crazy story coming out of the Senate.

Stories today:

https://discern.tv/supreme-court-allows-draconian-illinois-gun-ban-to-continue/

https://discern.tv/mrna-beef/

https://www.fox13seattle.com/news/southwest-airlines-plus-size-passengers-policy

https://www.christianpost.com/news/72-of-palestinians-say-hamas-attack-on-israel-was-correct.html

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-12-15-layoffs-mcdonalds-google-ai-online-ordering.html

https://dailycaller.com/2023/12/15/staffer-caught-filming-sex-tape-senate-hearing-room/

https://www.dossier.today/p/new-york-county-to-enforce-travel

hamassouthwest airlinesthe jd rucker show

