Cari Cari’s Alexander Köck - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 566
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
7 views • 4 months ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Alexander Köck, guitarist/vocalist of the indie rock band, Cari Cari, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on their 2025 North American tour. Cari Cari is currently supporting their newest album, One More Trip Around The Sun.


PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Hofner Verythin Guitar with Single Coal Pickups - https://tidd.ly/3YStyUq

Hofner Contemporary Verythin Guitar - https://tidd.ly/3YStyUq

Colorsound Power Boost Pedal - https://tidd.ly/4jw3WoQ

Colorsound Wah Pedal - https://tidd.ly/4jWnz9w

DigiTech Drop Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/bOjWk9

JHS Spring Tank Reverb Pedal - https://tidd.ly/4lOOSUT

Boss DM-2W Waza Craft Delay Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/RG2409

EarthQuaker Devices Special Cranker Overdrive Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/dO5byM

Electro-Harmonix Nano Pog Polyphonic Octave Generator Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/K0yoBn

JHS Tighty Whitey Compressor Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/7a1WXA

JHS The Clover Preamp Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/LKRz0j

Behringer Vintage Delay VD400 Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xLz0JA

Boss RC-500 Loop Station Compact Phrase Recorder Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/DyRjWj

Fender Deluxe Reverb Amp - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Qj2RKP

Fender Custom Deluxe Reverb Amp - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/POm2az

Dunlop Max Grip 0.73mm Guitar Picks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/551Xjj

D'Addario 10 Gauge Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/kOJ7Rz


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - March 17, 2025

Location - The Empty Bottle in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH CARI CARI:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/caricarimusic

Instagram - https://instagram.com/caricarimusic

Twitter - https://twitter.com/caricarimusic


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:40 Guitars

07:05 Pedalboard

14:40 Amp

16:09 Picks


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:40Guitars

07:05Pedalboard

14:40Amp

16:09Picks

