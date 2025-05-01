Cari Cari’s Alexander Köck - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 566

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Alexander Köck, guitarist/vocalist of the indie rock band, Cari Cari, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on their 2025 North American tour. Cari Cari is currently supporting their newest album, One More Trip Around The Sun.
PLAY THE SAME GEAR:
Hofner Verythin Guitar with Single Coal Pickups - https://tidd.ly/3YStyUq
Hofner Contemporary Verythin Guitar - https://tidd.ly/3YStyUq
Colorsound Power Boost Pedal - https://tidd.ly/4jw3WoQ
Colorsound Wah Pedal - https://tidd.ly/4jWnz9w
DigiTech Drop Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/bOjWk9
JHS Spring Tank Reverb Pedal - https://tidd.ly/4lOOSUT
Boss DM-2W Waza Craft Delay Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/RG2409
EarthQuaker Devices Special Cranker Overdrive Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/dO5byM
Electro-Harmonix Nano Pog Polyphonic Octave Generator Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/K0yoBn
JHS Tighty Whitey Compressor Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/7a1WXA
JHS The Clover Preamp Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/LKRz0j
Behringer Vintage Delay VD400 Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xLz0JA
Boss RC-500 Loop Station Compact Phrase Recorder Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/DyRjWj
Fender Deluxe Reverb Amp - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Qj2RKP
Fender Custom Deluxe Reverb Amp - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/POm2az
Dunlop Max Grip 0.73mm Guitar Picks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/551Xjj
D'Addario 10 Gauge Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/kOJ7Rz
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - March 17, 2025
Location - The Empty Bottle in Chicago, IL
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:40 Guitars
07:05 Pedalboard
14:40 Amp
16:09 Picks
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.
