After Death Film Details Heaven and Hell Experiences From NDE Survivors - Stephen Gray

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stephen Gray is director and producer for Tonal Films, and the man with the vision behind an incredible film examining life beyond the veil: After Death. The documentary explores the stories and themes that are common among those who have survived clinical death and been revived. What did they see? How did they feel? Are heaven and hell real? Stephen shares his story of how he began exploring the subject of the afterlife following the death of a beloved family member and asking the question - is there more beyond this world? He also analyzes the types of near-death experiences many people have and what they tend to have in common.
TAKEAWAYS
Some people have out-of-body experiences when they are clinically dead
Stephen says he has experienced various horrendous spiritual attacks since exploring and sharing truth on this subject
His film is available to view via streaming on Angel Studios in North America and is prominently playing throughout Europe
The stories of those who have died and come back to life tend to have similar elements
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo
After Death movie and trailer: https://www.angel.com/watch/after-death
🔗 CONNECT WITH STEPHEN GRAY
Website: https://stephengray.ca/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stephen.jb.gray/
X: https://twitter.com/stephengray_ca
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@StephenJBGray
IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm9339422/?ref_=tt_ov_dr
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stephenjbgray/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Sanus1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10
Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts): https://petclub247.com/tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/