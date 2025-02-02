The Tribe is Gathering

I definitely won't be posting this on YouTube!





There is a movement of people who are awakening. You are probably one of us if you’ve been reading / watching my channel.





This will be my third year attending this event. Oh yes, there are definitely some intel agency under cover ops there too. Just pass them a drink and smile.





I’ll be the MC for the Resilience Day. It’s chock full of presenters on how to live off grid. Because, at this point, you have to have deep resilience. But our day is only one part. Crypto, security, alternative history, real medicine, tearing apart veils. So many great presenters. I always hear or learn new mind blowing things. Uh no, I don’t beleive all of it. (grin).





If there is any chance you can make it, pleace come. I’ll be there the whole week and love hanging out and meeting you. The venue is in a garden that is beautiful. Definitely bring picture of your gahttps://anarchapulco.com/?ref=TheGrowNetworkrdens, chickens, and rabbits! LOL





I highly getting the VIP ticket which includes meals - so you don’t have to worry about that. The food? It’s pretty good. My standards are too high so I’m not a good judge!





I know this is short notice. Better get used to rapid change.





Here is the link.





