Shipping Container Lean-to Build Video #4 (Correcting Bowed Beam to Set Rafters)

Correcting for bowed beam that got rain followed by direct sun after hanging. This was an interesting challenge that I solved with ratchet straps to pull them back to the correct dimensions. Fortunately, I had notched most of the rafters a couple of days earlier when everything was good and straight, so I knew that the rafters were correct.
Hope this helps someone that needs ideas for their own challenge.
God bless.