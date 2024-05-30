BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Healing For The Fractured Soul - Session 4 Fight - Flight - Fear - Faith
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1426 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
19 views • 11 months ago

Fight, flight, or freeze... Yell, run, hide, comply - these are trauma responses that are triggered by stressful events or memories of abuse or trauma. Ideally, our parents would have taught us how to react to situations that seem bigger than we are, in a calm and rational manner. Unfortunately, most of us were thrust into daycare, public school, or abusive situations where we were left on our own to figure out how to navigate the hard things in life. We relied on our own underdeveloped emotional responses and those of our peers, which led to our inability to navigate difficult circumstances that came our way. I have good news! Jesus came to heal our hearts! The Gospel is filled with scriptures on how to rewire our trauma responses and make them FAITH responses every time. Tonight we will get down into some grit and grime in our heads, letting the Holy Spirit do a deep-clean on the sources that make us tick so that when the troubles and tribulations of this world come our way, we can react with the peace of God and a sound mind. Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-session-4/


AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com

Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!


Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%

Keywords
deliverancedidself helpcounselingbroken heart syndromeinner healingmpdsplit personalitiescoping mechanismsfractured mindpstd
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy