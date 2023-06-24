Hunter Biden attends State Dinner... they are laughing at us.....

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hunter Biden Wines And Dines With Garland At State Dinner Amid Whistleblower Bombshells, Plea Deal
Hunter Biden and Merrick Garland attended the same state dinner last night just hours after the Department of Justice was accused of a massive cover up involving Hunter's tax fraud case.
They are laughing at you. They think you are stupid. They are in one big elite club (and you ain't in it) with the state media and there is nothing you can do about it.
