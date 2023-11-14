An Israeli air strike hit an UNRWA school in Khan Younis which is the shelter of thousands of displaced Palestinians. A number of injuries were reported in addition to the destruction of solar panels. Also a nearby Mosque was hit by Israeli missiles, casualties have been reported within the worshipers.

UNRWA to suspend Gaza operations in 48 hours due to Israeli fuel blockade

The United Nations refugee agency for Palestinians, UNRWA, declared that things are out of its hands now and that it will be halting its humanitarian operations across Gaza in the next 48 hours due to the Israeli ban on the entry of fuel.

In a statement on X, UNRWA's Gaza chief Thomas White said that humanitarian work will be suspended as Israelis have not allowed fuel to enter Gaza "since October 7."

"...There's nothing that we can do," he said, adding, "That's the reality of an aid operation that's being strangled of resources to serve people in need."

"In the last 24 hours, Israeli snipers have shot inside al-Shifa hospital, killing two nurses and four patients, including a paraplegic man, according to Doctors without Borders.

The threat of snipers, according to Dr. Abu Silmeyye, has prevented him, other hospital employees, patients, and at least 15,000 displaced individuals from leaving the facility. “We have not been able to go to retrieve the two dead bodies” for fear of getting shot, he said."

