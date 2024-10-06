Hybrid War Against Our Children

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At all times children have been a chosen instrument of self-appointed „would-be rulers“ to push through their destructive plans and ideologies. In this documentary, Kla.TV shows the impact this has already gained in our society by connecting individual pieces of the puzzle. The result is alarming: A hybrid war is raging against our children! Instead of protecting them, they are being attacked from all sides – by the financial world, the educational system, the healthcare system, and even by the church and the judiciary! It is high time to recognize this destructive agenda and take a stand against it!